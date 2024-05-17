ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 33,000 Shares

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

ProKidney Trading Up 4.7 %

PROK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,922. The stock has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

