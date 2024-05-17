1,423 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 42.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $176.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,189,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

