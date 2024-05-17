Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Raised by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock valued at $37,156,142. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $273.27. The company has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

