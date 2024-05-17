Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,038. The company has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

