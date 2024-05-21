Park National (NYSE:PRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of Park National stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. Park National has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $144.01.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

