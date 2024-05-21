Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 378 985 851 34 2.24

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -9.07 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $9.98 billion $1.03 billion 19.92

Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 9.18% -8.24% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies competitors beat Clean Energy Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

