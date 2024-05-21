NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

