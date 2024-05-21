Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAY. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 189.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Dayforce has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $75.53.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

