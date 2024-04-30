Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.