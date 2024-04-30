EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.14 EPS.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
EOG Resources stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.