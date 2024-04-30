FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issued By B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

