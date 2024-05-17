Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $100,000 Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

HIVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 1,048,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,179. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

