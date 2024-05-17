Apexium Financial LP Buys 18,903 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.76. 20,433,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,067,180. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

