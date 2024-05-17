Apexium Financial LP Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,582,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

