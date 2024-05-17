Apexium Financial LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 754,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,553. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

