22,790 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

