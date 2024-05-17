Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $47,000 in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 544,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.