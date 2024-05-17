Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 4,614 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 64,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

