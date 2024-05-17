Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $20.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,391.55. The stock had a trading volume of 771,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,309.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $644.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $656.00 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.