Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 13,516 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. 858,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,817. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

