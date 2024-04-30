Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

