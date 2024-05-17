Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,829,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $136.34. 209,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.