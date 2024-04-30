GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.43. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GoPro by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.