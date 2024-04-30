GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.43. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
