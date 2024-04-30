Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.