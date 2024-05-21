Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SQM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

