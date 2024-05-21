iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

