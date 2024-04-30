Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Increases By 28.0%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,293,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,496 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

