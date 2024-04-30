Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,255,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.6 days.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

