Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,255,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.6 days.
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.