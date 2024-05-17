Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,022. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

