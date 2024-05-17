Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $28.81. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 3,575,282 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

