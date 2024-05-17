AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.69. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 10,592 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Timothy F. Keaney purchased 16,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy F. Keaney bought 16,417 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,417 shares of company stock worth $314,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

