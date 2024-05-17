Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Drops By 8.8%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of KARO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 3,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KARO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

