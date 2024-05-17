Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $109.83. 43,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.
Copa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.
