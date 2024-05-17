Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,668. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 304,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

