BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%.

BranchOut Food Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,155. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

