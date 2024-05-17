MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,820.38.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,735.68. 38,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,050. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,568.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.