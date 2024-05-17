Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Update

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRRO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $53,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Trading Down 0.5 %

KRRO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

