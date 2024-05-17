DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.41.

DXC stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 4,804,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,843. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

