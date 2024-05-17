Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading 15.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.7% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as 65.56 and last traded at 65.21. 7,836,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,225,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 56.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDDT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 55.87.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,990,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $103,051,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

