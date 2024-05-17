Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 4,760,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,482,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.