Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 14,100 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 224,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

