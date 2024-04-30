Fiduciary Group LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.