Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 1.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)'s share price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.40. Approximately 2,937,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,976,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

