1,737 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

