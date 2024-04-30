Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC increased its stake in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

