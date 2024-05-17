Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Increases By 12.5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.6 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $143.80.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

