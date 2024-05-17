Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/14/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – IAC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
IAC Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,663. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.34.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IAC
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.