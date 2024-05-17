Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.1 %

PEBK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.65. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

