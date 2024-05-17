Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.82.

NYSE FVRR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,351. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

