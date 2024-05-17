AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for AEON Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEON. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 261.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
